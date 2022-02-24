Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 615,827 Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 615,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,858,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Ryan Specialty Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,699,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,433,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.