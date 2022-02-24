Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373,707 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $21,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 196.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.31. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

