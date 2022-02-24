Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728,446 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.00% of One Equity Partners Open Water I worth $20,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEPW. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

