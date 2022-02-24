Citadel Advisors LLC Has $21.83 Million Stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 484.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,213,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834,952 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 25.90% of EJF Acquisition worth $21,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of EJF Acquisition by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EJFA opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

