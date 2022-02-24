Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,101,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAXU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

