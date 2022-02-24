Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 18,052 Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Graphite Bio worth $20,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRPH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,433,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,098,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 199,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,813 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRPH stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

