Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.46. 664,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,909,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

