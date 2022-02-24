Citigroup Upgrades Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) to “Neutral”

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $119.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.43.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

