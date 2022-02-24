City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Mark Dwyer Sells 12,500 Shares

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) insider Mark Dwyer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.26), for a total transaction of £66,750 ($90,779.27).

Shares of CLIG traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 510 ($6.94). 41,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,325. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 450.60 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.91 ($7.89). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 508.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 516.02. The firm has a market cap of £258.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.80%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

