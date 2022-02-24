Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CLNE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,271,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,429. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 572,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLNE. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

