Clean Harbors’ (CLH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLH. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.93. 10,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,021. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.55.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $546,645. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $204,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

