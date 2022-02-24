Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.76. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 445.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

CLF opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 71,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

