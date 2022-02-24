Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $742.07

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.07 ($10.09) and traded as high as GBX 922 ($12.54). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 921 ($12.53), with a volume of 418,137 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.84) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.88) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clinigen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 740 ($10.06).

The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 913.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 742.07.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

