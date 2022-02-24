CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012638 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007391 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,768,889 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

