CloakCoin Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $1,892.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013775 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007310 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,768,737 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

