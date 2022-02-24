Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) rose 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.12 and last traded at $99.65. Approximately 113,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,315,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.34.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.50 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 626,197 shares of company stock valued at $76,355,719. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

