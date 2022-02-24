Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Announces Earnings Results

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

CLVS traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 219,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 493,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

