Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 179.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

CLVS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 160,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,065. The stock has a market cap of $232.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 492,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.