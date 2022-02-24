CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 3.1%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 85,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 201,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a market cap of C$15.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.
CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)
