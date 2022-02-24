CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.54. CNB Financial shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 33,626 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
The company has a market capitalization of $446.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.15%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter worth $330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNB Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CNB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CNB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCNE)
CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.
