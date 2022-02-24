Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.440-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:KO traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 498,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,259,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.