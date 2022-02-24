Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Codexis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CDXS stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,215. Codexis has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Codexis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Codexis by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Codexis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Codexis by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 45,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Codexis by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

