Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.18

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 10166231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several analysts have commented on CDE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

