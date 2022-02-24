Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Announces Earnings Results

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $60.49. 637,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,756. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,534,000 after purchasing an additional 654,635 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after purchasing an additional 168,823 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

