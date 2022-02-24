Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.51

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.51 and last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 987688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Get Cognex alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cognex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.