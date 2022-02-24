Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.92. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 4,305 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $24.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

