Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.52

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.52 and traded as low as $14.30. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 88,224 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RFI)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
