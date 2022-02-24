Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.52

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.52 and traded as low as $14.30. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 88,224 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.