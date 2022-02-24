Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will post sales of $76.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.30 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $83.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $339.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.18 million to $355.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $486.66 million, with estimates ranging from $456.57 million to $516.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

CHRS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $838.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $152,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

