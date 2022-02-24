Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.97

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cohu by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cohu by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cohu by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

