Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.38 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $6.82 on Thursday, hitting $179.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,040,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.92 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $447.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.95.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total transaction of $253,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,984,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $75,786,000 after purchasing an additional 114,593 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 17,398.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 191,786 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,221 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

