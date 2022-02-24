Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Colfax in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

CFX stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

