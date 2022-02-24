Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 169,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,357. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 68.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,284 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

