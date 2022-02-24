Colony Group LLC Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,330,000 after purchasing an additional 869,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,425,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,791,000 after purchasing an additional 777,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 85.08%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

