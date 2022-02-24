Colony Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $79.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

