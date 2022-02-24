Colony Group LLC Purchases 15,651 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $187.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.43. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $3,958,641. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

