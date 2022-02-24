Colony Group LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,261,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $247.79 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

