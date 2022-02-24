ColossusXT (COLX) Price Tops $0.0001

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 41.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 65.5% lower against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.79 million and $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004765 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000137 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,541,463,797 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.