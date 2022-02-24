Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CFO Acquires $100,350.00 in Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

