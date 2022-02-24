Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.33. 6,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,173. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.89.
In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comfort Systems USA (FIX)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.