Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.33. 6,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,173. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.89.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

