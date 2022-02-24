Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.
Community Bank of the Bay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBYAA)
