Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.96

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.96 and last traded at $41.13, with a volume of 657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,049,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

