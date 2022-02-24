Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Trading Down 10.2%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 3,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 124,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCU shares. Scotiabank downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
