Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 260,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,287,133 shares.The stock last traded at $9.48 and had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

