Comparing Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Altex Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 1.79 $247.72 million N/A N/A Altex Industries $40,000.00 33.03 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Birchcliff Energy and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.39, suggesting a potential upside of 87.03%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76% Altex Industries -119.30% -6.67% -3.09%

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Altex Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells oil and gas properties and participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

