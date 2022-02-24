Comparing CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (CYBN) & Its Competitors

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS: CYBN – Get Rating) is one of 678 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) 0 1 4 0 2.80 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 180 707 1003 20 2.45

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) currently has a consensus target price of $8.56, indicating a potential upside of 792.76%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 71.58%. Given CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) N/A -71.99% -67.25% CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 47.37% -21.75% 3.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -3.09 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors $1.20 billion $48.04 million 7.41

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE). CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) competitors beat CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (Get Rating)

Cybin, Inc. is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company was founded by Paul Glavine, Eric So, and John Kanakis on October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

