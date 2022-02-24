Comparing Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) & iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences and iTeos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 1 6 9 0 2.50 iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $112.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.93%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.02%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and iTeos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 7.93 $407.30 million $4.57 19.07 iTeos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.03 million $0.29 123.48

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than iTeos Therapeutics. Neurocrine Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iTeos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 41.59% 35.89% 23.55% iTeos Therapeutics N/A 4.55% 3.08%

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats iTeos Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

