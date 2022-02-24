Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,573.66

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,573.66 ($21.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,762 ($23.96). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,710 ($23.26), with a volume of 1,524,443 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.39) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.56).

Get Compass Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.51 billion and a PE ratio of 85.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,690 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,573.66.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.78), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($65,334.31).

Compass Group Company Profile (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.