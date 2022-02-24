Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,345 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,245 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.90. 10,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.52. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

