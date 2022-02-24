COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.64

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 12903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $554.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,945,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,781,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

