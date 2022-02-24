COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.64

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 12903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $554.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.64.
About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.