Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Trading Down 6.6%

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) shares fell 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.13. 160,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 164,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

